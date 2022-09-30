HODL (HODL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,437.00

HODL (HODL) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. HODL has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $13,437.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HODL has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One HODL coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,091.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00023299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00273299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00139910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00746484 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00603392 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About HODL

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 728,822,700,500,099 coins. The Reddit community for HODL is https://reddit.com/r/HodlToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HODL

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.htmlTelegram | Discord | Facebook | BitcoinTalk Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HODL using one of the exchanges listed above.

