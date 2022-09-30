Hollencrest Capital Management Has $1.45 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 160.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,503. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.07.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.