Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,144,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 261,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after buying an additional 28,712 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Altria Group by 5,774.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,628,000 after buying an additional 448,611 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.91. 77,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,322,512. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.