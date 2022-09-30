Hollencrest Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,584 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MGM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 52,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,841. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

