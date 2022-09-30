Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 3,500 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,318.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $48.73. 425,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,701. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

