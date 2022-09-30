Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,851. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $180.31 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

