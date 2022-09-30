Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 9,040 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,638,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 473.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,867 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $814,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

QQQM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,685. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.55 and a 200 day moving average of $127.85. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $110.58 and a 1 year high of $167.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.