Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $167.09

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $167.09 and last traded at $167.19, with a volume of 171577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

