Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) PT Lowered to $15.00

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s previous close.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOPE remained flat at $12.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,094,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $106,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,601 shares in the company, valued at $250,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,620,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,108,000 after buying an additional 1,656,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 89.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after buying an additional 1,092,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 75.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after buying an additional 497,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after buying an additional 469,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 283,130 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

