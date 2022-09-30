HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Posts Earnings Results

HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.96 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

HSS Hire Group Stock Up 2.4 %

HSS stock opened at GBX 12.70 ($0.15) on Friday. HSS Hire Group has a 52-week low of GBX 12.30 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 20.60 ($0.25). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.53 million and a P/E ratio of 1,270.00.

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

HSS Hire Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a GBX 0.17 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.