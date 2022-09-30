Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $220.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hubbell will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,956,000 after buying an additional 149,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 33.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,718,000 after buying an additional 770,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 14.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,571,000 after purchasing an additional 253,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

