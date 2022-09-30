Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.07

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 4980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Hugo Boss Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $935.46 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hugo Boss AG will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

