Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank lowered Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.27. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $935.46 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

