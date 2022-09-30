Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $37.00-$37.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $25.00-$25.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Humana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $519.28.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $491.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $487.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.05. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $514.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

