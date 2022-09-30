Humanscape (HUM) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $113.73 million and $2.29 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is www.humanscape.io/en/index.html.

Humanscape Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

