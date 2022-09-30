Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives $15.13 Average PT from Analysts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,053 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $80,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

