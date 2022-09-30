i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) were up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.85 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.65 ($0.29). Approximately 2,589,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,622,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.25 ($0.28).

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71. The company has a market cap of £302.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. i3 Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

