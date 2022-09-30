IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.5% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $99,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $494,883,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $249,875,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296,552 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $331.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $672.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

