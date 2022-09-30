Idle Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $2,549.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Idle Coin Profile

Idle launched on November 26th, 2020. Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Idle’s official website is idle.finance/#.

Idle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idle is a decentralized protocol dedicated to bringing automatic asset allocation and aggregation to the interest-bearing tokens economy. This protocol bundles crypto-assets (ETH, WBTC, and stablecoins) into tokenized baskets that are programmed to automatically rebalance funds according to different management strategies.The Idle protocol is governed and upgraded by IDLE token-holders, using three distinct components: (1) the IDLE token, (2) the governance module (Governor Alpha), and (3) the Timelock.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

