Illuvium (ILV) Market Capitalization Achieves $416.59 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $416.59 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $57.42 or 0.00291409 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium launched on March 21st, 2021. Illuvium’s total supply is 7,255,119 coins. Illuvium’s official website is illuvium.io. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Illuvium

According to CryptoCompare, “Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable Immutable-X L2 solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging of assets as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

