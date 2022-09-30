Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.06

Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Pacific’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
Imperial Pacific Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Imperial Pacific Company Profile
