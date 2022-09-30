Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $301.64

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 301.64 ($3.64) and traded as low as GBX 269.80 ($3.26). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.30), with a volume of 1,687,083 shares.

Indivior Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 300.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 302.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,526.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74.

About Indivior

(Get Rating)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.