Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Receives $11.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

ISMAY has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.65) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ISMAY opened at $3.65 on Friday. Indra Sistemas has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

