Informa (LON:INF) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($8.76) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 681 ($8.23).

LON:INF traded up GBX 9.40 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting GBX 516 ($6.23). 3,505,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 563.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 564.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 459.80 ($5.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 628 ($7.59). The company has a market cap of £7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,439.98.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

