Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $22.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.92.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna cut shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

