Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,722,000 after purchasing an additional 51,936 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,768,000 after acquiring an additional 235,283 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Infosys by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 488,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Infosys stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 109,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,172,471. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

