Infosys (NYSE:INFY) vs. Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Head to Head Comparison

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Infosys and Blackboxstocks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 1 5 3 0 2.22 Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Infosys presently has a consensus price target of $22.92, suggesting a potential upside of 34.80%. Blackboxstocks has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 669.23%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than Infosys.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

13.0% of Infosys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Infosys and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 17.37% 30.83% 19.75% Blackboxstocks -84.77% -117.42% -66.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infosys and Blackboxstocks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $16.31 billion 4.38 $2.96 billion $0.69 24.62 Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 1.68 -$2.62 million ($0.43) -1.81

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infosys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Infosys beats Blackboxstocks on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services. The company's products and platforms include Finacle, a core banking solution; Edge suite of products; Infosys Nia, an artificial intelligence platform; Infosys McCamish – an insurance platform; Wingspan, a customizable learning platform; Stater mortgage servicing platform; Panaya automation suite; and Skava, an e-commerce suite. The company serves clients in the financial services and insurance, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, hi-tech, communications, telecom OEM, media, energy, utilities, resources, services, and other industries. It has collaboration agreements with Rolls-Royce, BP plc, Newmont Corporation, RXR Realty, Majesco Limited, and Centre for Accessibility Australia; and a strategic partnership with The Economist Group Limited to enable and enhance sustainability solutions through a business-to-business model. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

