ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT Raised to €14.00

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of ING stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 484,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $15.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 256,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 138,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

