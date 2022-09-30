InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.73. Approximately 16,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,203,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.
InMode Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.31.
Institutional Trading of InMode
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $897,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in InMode by 13,154.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 368,339 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after buying an additional 365,560 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 29,325 shares during the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
