Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.26

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and traded as low as $32.75. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF shares last traded at $33.19, with a volume of 31,444 shares traded.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at $89,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at $128,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.