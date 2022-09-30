Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Sold by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 546.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,057,000 after purchasing an additional 662,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.4 %

PJAN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,296. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

