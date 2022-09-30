InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
