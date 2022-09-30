Insider Buying: Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Insider Purchases 33,802 Shares of Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating) insider Ralph Hewins acquired 33,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £29,745.76 ($35,942.19).

Elementis Price Performance

Shares of ELM opened at GBX 88.95 ($1.07) on Friday. Elementis plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148.50 ($1.79). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112. The stock has a market cap of £518.55 million and a PE ratio of 335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Get Elementis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.