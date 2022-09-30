Insider Buying: Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Insider Acquires $200,400.00 in Stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $721.73 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -55.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,564 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 350.7% during the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 165,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 128,502 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genesis Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

