Insider Buying: Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Acquires C$18,456.42 in Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Paul Geyer purchased 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$18,456.42. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$71,046.23.
Paul Geyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 16th, Paul Geyer bought 4,486 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$37,615.11.
Neovasc Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.78. Neovasc Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$6.07.
About Neovasc
Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.
