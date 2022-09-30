Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Purchases C$20,000.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember acquired 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,667 shares in the company, valued at C$506,670.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 1.8 %

PEY stock opened at C$11.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$8.44 and a 12 month high of C$17.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PEY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.71.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

