Insider Buying: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) Director Scott P. Callahan bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $23,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,724.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Universal Insurance Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE UVE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 356,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.87 million, a P/E ratio of -97.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $292.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.81 million. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -640.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,340.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Articles

