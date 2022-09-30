Insider Buying: WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Major Shareholder Acquires 97,157 Shares of Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 97,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,066,182.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,464,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,649,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE WCC traded down $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $116.90. 238,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,691. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.72. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.32%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WESCO International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WCC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,029,000 after purchasing an additional 99,517 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the first quarter worth approximately $10,308,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 710.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 69,410 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 201.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 29.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.