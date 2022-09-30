Insider Selling: Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Insider Sells 19,290 Shares of Stock

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) insider Clint Sever sold 19,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $56,712.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,950,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clint Sever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 27th, Clint Sever sold 19,215 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $56,492.10.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $95,457.12.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $115,188.48.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $95,457.12.

On Thursday, July 21st, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $88,791.12.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $93,057.36.

Cue Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLTH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.93. 271,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,240. The stock has a market cap of $434.09 million and a P/E ratio of -9.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. Cue Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLTH. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cue Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cue Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cue Health by 84.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cue Health by 47.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cue Health by 42.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Health Company Profile

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

