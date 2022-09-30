Insider Selling: Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Insider Sells $49,424.70 in Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Leslie’s Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,692,000 after purchasing an additional 61,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,071,000 after acquiring an additional 113,428 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

