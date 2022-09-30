Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Sells 6,754 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $522,421.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,314.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NVCR stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $75.98. 463,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -119.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Evercore ISI lowered NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 1,108.1% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 175.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

