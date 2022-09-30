Instadapp (INST) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $79.78 Million

Instadapp (INST) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, Instadapp has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Instadapp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00004093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Instadapp has a total market cap of $79.78 million and $58,128.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Instadapp alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Instadapp Coin Profile

Instadapp was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Instadapp is instadapp.io.

Buying and Selling Instadapp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Instadapp platform is a full-feature platform for both users and developers to leverage the full potential of DeFi. The Instadapp protocol ('DSL') acts as the middleware that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. This structure allows Instadapp to access the full potential of Decentralized Finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Instadapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Instadapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Instadapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Instadapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.