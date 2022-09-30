Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 401952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $100.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.