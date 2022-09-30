Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Trading Down 0.8 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

INTC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,171,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

