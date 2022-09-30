Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Raised to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ICGUF opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $31.46.
About Intermediate Capital Group
