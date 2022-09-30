Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.45. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 256 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90.

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.