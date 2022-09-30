Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Decreased by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $901,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,611,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $2,285,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 133,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,723,000 after purchasing an additional 54,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 248,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,582,000 after purchasing an additional 115,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $396.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $441.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.61. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.26.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

