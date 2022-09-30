Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Boosted by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $396.81 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $441.52 and its 200-day moving average is $427.61.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.26.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

