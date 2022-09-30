Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $142,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCM remained flat at $21.18 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,532. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22.

