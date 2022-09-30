Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.80

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.80 and traded as low as $64.62. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $64.86, with a volume of 45,858 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter valued at $750,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 41,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter valued at $209,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.